Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) rose 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.62 and last traded at $5.62. Approximately 720,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,818,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

HPP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.68.

The company has a market cap of $804.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $231.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.37 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 10.00%. Equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 103,925.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

