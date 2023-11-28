Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.29 and last traded at $12.30. 127,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 520,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HDSN. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Hudson Technologies in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Hudson Technologies in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hudson Technologies Trading Down 5.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Hudson Technologies by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

