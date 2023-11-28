Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Purchased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,664 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $27,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $350,416.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $350,416.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,869 shares of company stock valued at $863,199. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.68. 23,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,689. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.51 and a 12-month high of $241.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on HII shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

