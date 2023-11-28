Huntington National Bank Acquires 2,692 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 879.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after acquiring an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.06.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP opened at $70.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.09. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.