Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Watsco were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth $40,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 78.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.78.

Watsco Price Performance

NYSE:WSO traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $389.49. 12,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,728. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.93. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.38 and a 52 week high of $406.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 64.69%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

