Huntington National Bank Buys 425 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $537,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,452,278.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,390 shares of company stock worth $10,027,513 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.45. 5,164,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,087,371. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

