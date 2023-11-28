Huntington National Bank Cuts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after buying an additional 4,669,457 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 26.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,761,000 after buying an additional 1,496,505 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,374,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,376,000 after buying an additional 305,653 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.19. The company had a trading volume of 106,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.19, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $74.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.