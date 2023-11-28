Huntington National Bank Increases Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Whirlpool by 100,013.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,742,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,947,874,000 after purchasing an additional 93,648,374 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 13,571.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,912,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 30.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Whirlpool by 21.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after acquiring an additional 558,391 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,583,000 after acquiring an additional 377,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WHR stock opened at $108.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.75. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $160.74.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

