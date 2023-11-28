Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Celanese were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CE. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

Celanese Stock Down 0.8 %

Celanese stock traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $132.98. 27,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,499. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $97.12 and a 1 year high of $134.08.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

