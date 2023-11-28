Huntington National Bank Sells 2,049 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,572 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 288.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,516 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 97.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 113,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 17.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 151,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Cormark upgraded Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.48.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GOLD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,828,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,019,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,333.33%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

