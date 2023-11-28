Huntington National Bank Sells 2,713 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,626 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 98.1% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $46,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.06.

PHM stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.73. The stock had a trading volume of 85,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,664. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.11. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $89.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.20%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

