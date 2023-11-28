Huntington National Bank Sells 292 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $1,345,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

PFG stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.48. 41,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.47. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $93.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.