Huntington National Bank Sells 377 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,168,000 after buying an additional 2,564,631 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $152,111,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 991.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,402,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $155,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,980 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,221,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $262,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

SWKS opened at $93.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.59. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $123.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.05.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $497,377.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,095.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,636. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

