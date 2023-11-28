Huntington National Bank Sells 875 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,332,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,097,000 after buying an additional 31,916 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,417,000 after buying an additional 213,245 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,172,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE WTRG opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average of $37.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.3071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WTRG. TheStreet downgraded Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Edward Jones raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

