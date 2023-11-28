Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF – Get Free Report) traded down 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.91. 9,287,187 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 578% from the average session volume of 1,368,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46.
About Hut 8 Mining
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
