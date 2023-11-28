HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Down 4.2%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 362,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,600,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

HUYA Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $822.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at $872,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,560,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in HUYA by 797.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 190,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 169,583 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

