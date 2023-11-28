HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Down 4.2%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 362,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,600,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.
HUYA Trading Down 3.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $822.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14.
HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA
HUYA Company Profile
HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HUYA
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.