Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$37.95.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Laurentian set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Hydro One and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

TSE H opened at C$37.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.25. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$32.79 and a 52-week high of C$40.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.296 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.11%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

