iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Éric Jobin Sells 2,000 Shares

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Éric Jobin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.46, for a total transaction of C$178,926.00.

iA Financial Price Performance

IAG stock traded down C$0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$89.26. 96,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,794. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of C$73.71 and a 52 week high of C$93.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$84.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$86.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on IAG shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on iA Financial

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.