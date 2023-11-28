iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Éric Jobin Sells 2,000 Shares

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Éric Jobin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.46, for a total transaction of C$178,926.00.
IAG stock traded down C$0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$89.26. 96,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,794. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of C$73.71 and a 52 week high of C$93.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$84.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$86.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.
iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.
