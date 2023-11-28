iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Update

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a growth of 4,960.9% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,202,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iAnthus Capital Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ITHUF remained flat at $0.03 on Tuesday. 174,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,431. iAnthus Capital has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get iAnthus Capital alerts:

About iAnthus Capital

(Get Free Report)

See Also

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

Receive News & Ratings for iAnthus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iAnthus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.