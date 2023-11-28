iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Update

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a growth of 4,960.9% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,202,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
iAnthus Capital Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ITHUF remained flat at $0.03 on Tuesday. 174,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,431. iAnthus Capital has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.
About iAnthus Capital
