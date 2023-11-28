ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Gap Up to $84.39

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.39, but opened at $86.49. ICU Medical shares last traded at $86.79, with a volume of 69,609 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on ICUI. TheStreet cut shares of ICU Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -72.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.29. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $553.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $883,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,331.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 6.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 54.6% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 110.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ICU Medical by 1,098.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ICU Medical by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

