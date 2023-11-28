Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Up to $33.54

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.54, but opened at $34.52. Immunovant shares last traded at $33.61, with a volume of 549,116 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMVT shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Immunovant from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Immunovant from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Immunovant from $29.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IMVT

Immunovant Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.49. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). As a group, research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $531,593.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 948,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,092,125.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 1,526,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $58,000,008.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 79,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,602,578. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $531,593.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,092,125.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,541 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 96,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.