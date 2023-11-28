Inceptionr LLC Makes New Investment in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LILAK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,944,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,322 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 16.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,765,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,664,000 after buying an additional 1,397,504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at $10,077,000. Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at $6,608,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth $5,219,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, SVP John M. Winter sold 21,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $198,060.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 238,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,897.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

