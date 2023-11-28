Inceptionr LLC Purchases New Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 4.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 192,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 11.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $9.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on COMM. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $1.75 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James raised shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at CommScope

In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 153,019 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $249,420.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,525.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 20,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $32,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 796,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,528.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 153,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,420.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,525.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 293,019 shares of company stock valued at $474,221 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

See Also

