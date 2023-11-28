Inceptionr LLC Purchases New Shares in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 491.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 132,438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point lowered their target price on LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LendingClub in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on LendingClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

LendingClub Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of LC stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $641.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $10.92.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. LendingClub had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $200.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.66 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at LendingClub

In other news, Director John C. Morris purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $52,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 183,667 shares in the company, valued at $960,578.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

