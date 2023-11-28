Inceptionr LLC Purchases Shares of 11,185 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,185 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of 2U by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 420,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 2U alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TWOU shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of 2U from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $8.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

2U Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13.

2U Profile

(Free Report)

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.