Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Shares Down 0.3%

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.58 and last traded at $9.62. 82,638 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 114,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $171.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $28.77 billion during the quarter.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

