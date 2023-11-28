Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Ingersoll Rand worth $26,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,877.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,877.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

IR stock remained flat at $70.78 during trading on Tuesday. 261,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,266. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.86. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.75 and a 12-month high of $71.33.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on IR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cfra raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.10.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

