Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) Short Interest Up 1,600.0% in November

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Inhibitor Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. Inhibitor Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.30.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with certain cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. The company engages in the development of therapies for prostate and lung cancer utilizing SUBA-Itraconazole, an oral formulation of the drug itraconazole; and conducted a positive Phase 2b study of SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome.

