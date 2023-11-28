Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) Short Interest Up 1,600.0% in November

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Inhibitor Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Inhibitor Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. Inhibitor Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.30.
Inhibitor Therapeutics Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Inhibitor Therapeutics
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Inhibitor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibitor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.