InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Up 3.1%

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)'s stock price shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.47 and last traded at $23.47. 333,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,653,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

INMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered InMode from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered InMode from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.50.

InMode Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.19.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $123.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. InMode had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.72%. On average, research analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,333 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 43,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 22.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 6.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,591 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at about $925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

