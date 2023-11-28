Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Holdings Boosted by Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC

Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,661,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,932 shares during the quarter. Inozyme Pharma makes up about 6.7% of Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC owned 0.06% of Inozyme Pharma worth $20,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INZY. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 62.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 62.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Inozyme Pharma Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of INZY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.61. 92,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,301. The company has a current ratio of 16.36, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $7.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on INZY. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INZY

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiency, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INZY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.