InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Short Interest Up 1,050.0% in November

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 1,050.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

InPost Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS INPOY traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,877. InPost has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46.

About InPost

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.

