Insider Buying: 3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Insider Purchases 9,242 Shares of Stock

3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN – Get Free Report) insider Martin Magee acquired 9,242 shares of 3i Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 325 ($4.11) per share, with a total value of £30,036.50 ($37,939.24).

3i Infrastructure Price Performance

3IN stock remained flat at GBX 325 ($4.11) on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 225,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,258. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 308.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 308.87. 3i Infrastructure has a one year low of GBX 276.74 ($3.50) and a one year high of GBX 346.50 ($4.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of £3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 737.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Get 3i Infrastructure alerts:

3i Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.95 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from 3i Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $5.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. 3i Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

3i Infrastructure Company Profile

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.