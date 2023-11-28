Insider Buying: BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Acquires 342,147 Shares of Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 342,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $5,286,171.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,250,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,877,610.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30.90.
- On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 37,592 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $580,796.40.
- On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 317,592 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,922,676.00.
- On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 82,864 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,962.40.
- On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 189,575 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,911,872.00.
- On Monday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 301,375 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,559,803.75.
- On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 42,717 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $640,755.00.
- On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 302,069 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $4,512,910.86.
- On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,210 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $107,068.50.
- On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 129,364 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,923,642.68.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
ECAT traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,493. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $16.10.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECAT. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,335,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,938,000 after acquiring an additional 992,116 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 64.4% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,781,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,905,000 after acquiring an additional 697,851 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter worth $5,594,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $4,834,000.
About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.