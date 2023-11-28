Insider Buying: BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Acquires 342,147 Shares of Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 342,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $5,286,171.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,250,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,877,610.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30.90.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 37,592 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $580,796.40.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 317,592 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,922,676.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 82,864 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,962.40.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 189,575 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,911,872.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 301,375 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,559,803.75.

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 42,717 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $640,755.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 302,069 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $4,512,910.86.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,210 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $107,068.50.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 129,364 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,923,642.68.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

ECAT traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,493. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECAT. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,335,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,938,000 after acquiring an additional 992,116 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 64.4% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,781,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,905,000 after acquiring an additional 697,851 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter worth $5,594,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $4,834,000.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

