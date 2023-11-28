Insider Buying: Fiske plc (LON:FKE) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Get Free Report) insider James Philip Quibell Harrison bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £10,400 ($13,136.29).
Fiske Stock Performance
Shares of LON FKE traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 54.90 ($0.69). The company had a trading volume of 86,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,515. Fiske plc has a 12 month low of GBX 50 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 69.50 ($0.88). The stock has a market cap of £6.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,612.50 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 59.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 63.59.
Fiske Company Profile
