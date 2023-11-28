Insider Buying: Fiske plc (LON:FKE) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Get Free Report) insider James Philip Quibell Harrison bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £10,400 ($13,136.29).

Shares of LON FKE traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 54.90 ($0.69). The company had a trading volume of 86,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,515. Fiske plc has a 12 month low of GBX 50 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 69.50 ($0.88). The stock has a market cap of £6.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,612.50 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 59.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 63.59.

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary investment management, advisory managed, execution-only, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client cash accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and custody services to private clients.

