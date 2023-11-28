Insider Buying: Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Major Shareholder Purchases 45,026 Shares of Stock

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 45,026 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $445,307.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,395,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,692,355.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,325 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $81,918.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,854 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $183,449.42.

On Thursday, November 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 100 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $962.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 46,709 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $440,932.96.

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 55,738 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $526,166.72.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 630 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,877.90.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 40,178 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $363,610.90.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 700 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $6,160.00.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,958 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $153,720.48.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTN traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,077. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 93.3% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 145,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 70,315 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 399,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 15.0% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 179,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 141.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

