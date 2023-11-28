Insider Buying: Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Insider Acquires 118,000 Shares of Stock

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) insider Jim Brown acquired 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £97,940 ($123,708.48).

Just Group stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 81.90 ($1.03). 1,326,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.65, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 75.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 78.94. The company has a market capitalization of £851.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4,135.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64. Just Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 67 ($0.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 96.45 ($1.22).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JUST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Just Group from GBX 120 ($1.52) to GBX 125 ($1.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Just Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 126.67 ($1.60).

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

