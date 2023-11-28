Insider Buying: Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) CEO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kemper Stock Performance

KMPR traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.18. The stock had a trading volume of 284,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,762. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.94. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $68.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.35.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Kemper

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is -20.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,282,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,207,000 after purchasing an additional 104,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,701,000 after purchasing an additional 182,998 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kemper by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,866,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,447,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,140,000 after purchasing an additional 852,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,953,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,790,000 after acquiring an additional 60,359 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KMPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kemper

About Kemper

(Get Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.