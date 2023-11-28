Insider Buying: Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) CEO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
KMPR traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.18. The stock had a trading volume of 284,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,762. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.94. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $68.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.35.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,282,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,207,000 after purchasing an additional 104,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,701,000 after purchasing an additional 182,998 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kemper by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,866,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,447,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,140,000 after purchasing an additional 852,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,953,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,790,000 after acquiring an additional 60,359 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KMPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
