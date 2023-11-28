Insider Buying: Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Major Shareholder Buys 46,665 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 46,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $372,386.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,942,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,480,527.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 53,211 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $424,623.78.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 100 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $783.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,803 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $21,050.53.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 106,755 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $782,514.15.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 54,077 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $376,375.92.

On Monday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 211,503 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,537,626.81.

On Friday, October 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 41,520 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $304,341.60.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,323 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,168.83.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,763 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $48,490.71.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.02. 107,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,739. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

