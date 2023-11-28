Insider Selling: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells 3,125 Shares of Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.98, for a total value of C$215,562.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 4.1 %

TSE:AEM traded up C$2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$71.99. 868,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,238. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of C$59.36 and a twelve month high of C$82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$65.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$66.51. The stock has a market cap of C$35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 40.23%. The company had revenue of C$2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.12 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.011571 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.543 dividend. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.76.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

