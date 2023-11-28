Insider Selling: Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Major Shareholder Sells 38,837 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2023

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLPGet Free Report) major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 38,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $834,995.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,359,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,735,979.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kathleen Mowry also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 24th, Kathleen Mowry sold 13,950 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $306,900.00.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARLP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.40. The stock had a trading volume of 70,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,331. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLPGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.16). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 41.65%. The firm had revenue of $636.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.08%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLP. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 107.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. 19.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARLP. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.