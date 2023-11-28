Insider Selling: Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) EVP Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.3 %

CBOE traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.94 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.24. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,764,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,015,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,280,000 after purchasing an additional 618,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,428,000 after acquiring an additional 608,728 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,639,000 after acquiring an additional 550,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 679,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,794,000 after acquiring an additional 354,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

