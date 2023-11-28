Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Sells 16,075 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,832,389.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,035.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded up $8.50 on Tuesday, hitting $128.27. The stock had a trading volume of 17,606,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,425,057. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $129.26.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,759 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,571 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

