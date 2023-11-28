Insider Selling: Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) CEO Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $1,363,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,643,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Insperity Stock Performance

Insperity stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.84. 142,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,612. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.56 and a fifty-two week high of $131.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 177.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Insperity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 573.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

