Insider Selling: Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Director Sells 841 Shares of Stock

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

KNSL stock traded down $13.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.52. The stock had a trading volume of 128,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,824. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.90. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.90 and a 52-week high of $457.73.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.79%.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.14.

Institutional Trading of Kinsale Capital Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

