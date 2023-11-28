Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CEO Sells 178,474 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nikesh Arora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $8,164,949.70.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total value of $10,909,275.36.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $8.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.83. 6,313,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,612,547. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $278.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.18, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after buying an additional 20,371,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,728,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after acquiring an additional 715,850 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.58.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

