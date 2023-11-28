Insider Selling: Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $233,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,447.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PEGA traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $52.99. 507,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,544. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.49. Pegasystems had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $334.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter worth $526,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 8.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after buying an additional 25,795 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 31.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 918,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,275,000 after buying an additional 217,571 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at about $2,456,000. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its position in Pegasystems by 4.0% during the first quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 25,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEGA shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Pegasystems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

