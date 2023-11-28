Insider Selling: PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Insider Sells 1,477 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
PTC Stock Performance
PTC stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,740. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.44 and a 1 year high of $156.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.33, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.11.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Oppenheimer upgraded PTC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.62.
About PTC
PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.
