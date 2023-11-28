Insider Selling: RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Director Sells 1,085 Shares of Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 1,085 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total value of $266,866.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:RBC traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.14. 145,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,425. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $254.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.42.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.18 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on RBC Bearings from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.40.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

