Insider Selling: Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) CEO Sells 41,711 Shares of Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Casalena sold 41,711 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,171,244.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,981,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,812,397.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Anthony Casalena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Anthony Casalena sold 22,172 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $626,802.44.

On Monday, October 30th, Anthony Casalena sold 42,013 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,190,228.29.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Anthony Casalena sold 19,780 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $596,564.80.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Anthony Casalena sold 21,679 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $619,369.03.

On Thursday, September 21st, Anthony Casalena sold 11,189 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $313,515.78.

On Monday, September 11th, Anthony Casalena sold 18,813 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $589,975.68.

On Friday, September 8th, Anthony Casalena sold 14,688 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $473,981.76.

Squarespace Price Performance

NYSE SQSP traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $28.00. The company had a trading volume of 600,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,508. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $34.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.33). Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $257.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Squarespace’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Squarespace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

