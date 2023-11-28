Insider Selling: Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) SVP Sells 10,048 Shares of Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of WM stock traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $169.88. 991,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,678. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $173.71. The company has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.32 and a 200-day moving average of $163.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WM

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

